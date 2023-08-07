Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab is presiding over the Governing Body meeting during the visit to Karachi Institute of Heart Disease. Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad is also present

KARACHI: August 07 - Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab is presiding over the Governing Body meeting during the visit to Karachi Institute of Heart Disease. Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad is also present.
KARACHI

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab is unveiling the strength of Sindh's first Anti-Rape Crisis Cell in collaboration with Sindh Health Department and United Nations Program for Women at Police Surgeon Office Civil Hospital Karachi

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, along with Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, unveils a plaque designating the Old Clifton Road as "Shahra-e-Imam Khumani

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab condolences with Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad on the sad demise of his grandfather Haji Murad Ali.

A large number of people participating in Funeral Prayer of Haji Murad Ali, father of PPP MPA Late Abdullah Murad and grandfather of Karachi Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad

Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad inaugurates the Newly Installed Surveillance System at KMC Building

Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab along with Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad talking to media during their visit to KPC

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab addressing a press conference. Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad also present on the occasion

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad offering fateha after laying floral wreath on the mausoleum of Quaid-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Aijaz Anwar Chohan administering oath to Deputy Mayor of Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad at Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Polo Ground)

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Aijaz Anwar Chohan administering oath to Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab at Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Polo Ground)

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari handing over the key of Karachi to Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad during oath-taking ceremony at Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Polo Ground)

Sindh government spokesman and law adviser to Chief Minister Sindh Barrister Murtaza Wahab addressing Press Conference at Sindh Assembly building

