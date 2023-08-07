PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of artists, singers and members of the Arts Council including journalists are present on the occasion of Niaz Imam Hussain (Dawat Haleem) in Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Mon, 7 Aug 2023, 11:21 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP85-070823 KARACHI: August 07 - A large number of artists, singers and members of the Arts Council including journalists are present on the occasion of Niaz Imam Hussain (Dawat Haleem) in Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi. APP/ZID APP85-070823 KARACHI