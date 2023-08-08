Armed Forces, Joint Chief alongwith Services Chiefs pay homage to Shaheed Major Tufail

RAWALPINDI, Aug 08 (APP): The Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs paid glowing tribute to Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his 65th Shahadat Anniversary.

Major Tufail Muhammad, the second recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, embraced Shahadat while fighting gallantly at Lakshmipur sector in East Pakistan in 1958, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The ISPR said Major Tufail Muhammad’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland.

“Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons,” it said.