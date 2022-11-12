First Lady Samina Alvi visiting the classrooms and interacting with the students of Special Education and Training Center (SETC).

APP44-121122 LAHORE: November 12- First Lady Samina Alvi visiting the classrooms and interacting with the students of Special Education and Training Center (SETC). APP/IQJ/ABB
APP45-121122 LAHORE: November 12- First Lady Samina Alvi visits the Special Education and Training Center (SETC). APP/IQJ/ABB

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi in a group photo after a breast cancer awareness session, at Khyber Medical College.

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing Breast Cancer Awareness Session at Northwest General Hospital Peshawar

First lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi addresses a breast Cancer Awareness session organized by the Health Services Academy in Federal Capital.

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi addresses a gathering on Breast Cancer Awareness Program Saint Josephs College for Women during her visit

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing to the Breast Cancer Awareness Programme with Karachi bar Association at City Court

Samina Alvi

Society needs to build women confidence, awareness to fight ‘Breast Cancer’: Samina Alvi

Group photo of worker women with The First Lady of Pakistan Samina Alvi wife of Dr. Arif Alvi while visiting “Agri Innovation Center” at Natural Farms Faisalabad during its inauguration

The First Lady of Pakistan Samina Alvi wife of Dr. Arif Alvi visiting “Agri Innovation Center” at Natural Farms Faisalabad during its inauguration

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing a conference on "Prevention of Intolerance in the Light of Seerah" at Dawah Center for Women at Faisal Mosque

First Lady of Pakistan/Chief Girl Guide, Begum Samina Arif Alvi, being welcomed upon her arrival, at the Pakistan Girl Guides Association National Headquarters, Islamabad, on the occasion of the International day of the Girl

Protection, provision of women’s basic rights a collective responsibility: Samina

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing the launching ceremony of Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign at Aiwan-e-Sadr

