Secretary Defence Pakistan Lt Gen (R) Hamood Uz Zaman Khan and State Secretary for Defence Hungary Dr Gaspar Maroth while signing MoU on Defecne Cooperation.

Secretary Defence Pakistan Lt Gen (R) Hamood Uz Zaman Khan and State Secretary for Defence Hungary Dr Gaspar Maroth while signing MoU on Defecne Cooperation.
APP43-121122 Budapest Hungary: November 12 - Secretary Defence Pakistan Lt Gen (R) Hamood Uz Zaman Khan and State Secretary for Defence Hungary Dr Gaspar Maroth while signing MoU on Defecne Cooperation. APP/ABB
Secretary Defence Pakistan Lt Gen (R) Hamood Uz Zaman Khan and State Secretary for Defence Hungary Dr Gaspar Maroth while signing MoU on Defecne Cooperation.
APP43-121122 Budapest Hungary:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR