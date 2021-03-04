Home Photos General Coverage Photos Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui chairing a...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosFederal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui chairing a meeting of Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) Thu, 4 Mar 2021, 9:38 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP58-040321 ISLAMABAD: March 04 - Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui chairing a meeting of Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP). APPALSO READ Secretary for Narcotics Control, Capt. (R) Akbar Hussain Durrani chairing the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) meeting on appropriation account for the financial year 2018-19 & audit paras 2019-20RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORSecretary for Narcotics Control, Capt. (R) Akbar Hussain Durrani chairing the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) meeting on appropriation account for the financial year 2018-19...President for promotion of IT, digital communication to meet country’s needs, serve worldSecretary IT lauds achievements of Pakistan’s IT sector