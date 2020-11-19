Home Photos General Coverage Photos Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad waving hands during the inaugural... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad waving hands during the inaugural ceremony of KCR Train Service Thu, 19 Nov 2020, 6:20 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-191120 KARACHI: November 19 - Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad waving hands during the inaugural ceremony of KCR Train Service. APP APP15-191120 ALSO READ Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed addressing a press conference at Ministry of Railways RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed addressing a press conference at Ministry of Railways LAHORE: November 14 Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed addressing a press conference at Railway Headquarters. APP photo by Ashraf Ch Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed talking to media persons at Zahoor Palace