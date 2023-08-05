PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Ms. Shazia Marri addressing during ceremony of Distribution Of Land Titles For Flood Effectees Sat, 5 Aug 2023, 10:29 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP67-050823 SANGHAR: August 05 - Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Ms. Shazia Marri addressing during ceremony of Distribution Of Land Titles For Flood Effectees. APP/ABB APP67-050823 SANGHAR: APP68-050823 SANGHAR: August 05 – Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Ms. Shazia Marri handing over Land Certificate to flood affected woman during ceremony of Distribution Of Land Titles for Flood Effectees. APP/ABB