38 power pilferers caught

SARGODHA, May 11 (APP):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Sargodha Circle, claimed to have caught 38 power pilferers and got registered 60 cases during the current drive against power pilferage.

FESCO spokesman said here on Saturday that its teams raided various areas of the circle and caught power pilferers. He said the authorities caught a barber in Sargodha City red-handed while stealing electricity through main electricity lines and tampering with meter.

Three consumers were booked in a day in Sillanwali for electricity theft, he said and added that seven power pilferers were also arrested.