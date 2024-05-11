SA Gardens to face Wapda in National Challenge Cup final on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP):SA Gardens and Wapda would be head to head in the final of the National Challenge Cup 2023 here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Sunday.

In the first semifinal, SA Gardens defeated Higher Education Commission (HEC) by 3-2 in a thrilling penalty shootout.

In the second semi-final, Wapda beat Pakistan Army by 2-0, with Ahmed Fahim scoring the first goal in the 58th minute and Shaikh Dost scoring the second goal in the 90th minute.

The final promises to be an exciting encounter between the two top teams of the tournament.

The National Challenge Cup 2023 has reached its climax, and football fans were eagerly waiting to see which team would lift the coveted title.