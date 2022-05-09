PhotosFeature Photos Workers busy in unloading bunches of banana from a delivery truck at Islamabad Fruit and Vegetable market Mon, 9 May 2022, 3:40 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP02-090522 ISLAMABAD: May 09 Workers busy in unloading bunches of banana from a delivery truck at Islamabad Fruit and Vegetable market. APP photo by Abid Zia APP03-090522 ISLAMABAD: May 09 A labourer on the way carrying a sack of onion after unloading from a delivery truck at Islamabad Fruit and Vegetable Market. APP photo by Abid Zia ISLAMABAD