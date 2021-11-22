Vendors displaying the second hand warm cloths to attract the customers on his carts at Bacha Khan Chowk as the temperature of the city is dropping day by day

Vendors displaying the second hand warm cloths to attract the customers on his carts at Bacha Khan Chowk as the temperature of the city is dropping day by day
APP07-221121 HYDERABAD: November 22 Vendors displaying the second hand warm cloths to attract the customers on his carts at Bacha Khan Chowk as the temperature of the city is dropping day by day . APP Photo by Farhan Khan
APP07-221121 HYDERABAD:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR