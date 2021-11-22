PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Chief Information Commissioner of Pakistan Muhammad Azam with Information commissioner of Pakistan Fawad malik talking to media persons at press club in the city Mon, 22 Nov 2021, 6:04 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP06-221121 HYDERABAD: November 22- Chief Information Commissioner of Pakistan Muhammad Azam with Information commissioner of Pakistan Fawad malik talking to media persons at press club in the city. APP Photo by Farhan Khan APP06-221121 HYDERABAD: