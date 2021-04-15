Home Photos Feature Photos Farmers collecting radishes from their field to deliver to markets PhotosFeature Photos Farmers collecting radishes from their field to deliver to markets Thu, 15 Apr 2021, 7:29 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-150421 FAISALABAD: April 15 Farmers collecting radishes from their field to deliver to markets. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas ALSO READ Farmers cover chaff (husk from wheat) with mud after thrashing wheat crop in the field RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourers busy in packing tomatoes in wooden boxes after plucking from his field near Ratodero Road Farmers cover chaff (husk from wheat) with mud after thrashing wheat crop in the field Farmers busy in harvesting wheat crop through combined harvester machine in their field