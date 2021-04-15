ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP): Pakistan on Thursday said that it supported the principle of responsible US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan in coordination with Afghan stakeholders.

Responding to media queries on US President Joe Biden’s announcement of US troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan by May 1, 2021 to be completed by September 11, 2021, the Foreign Office spokesperson said the withdrawal coincided with the progress in the peace process.

He said Pakistan had been consistently supporting and facilitating the efforts for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“We believe there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and a negotiated political solution through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process is important for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he reiterated.

The spokesperson said the US-Taliban Agreement of February 29, 2020 laid foundation for a comprehensive intra-Afghan peace agreement including a permanent ceasefire for bringing an end to violence in Afghanistan.

He hoped that the forthcoming meeting of Afghan leadership in Turkey would be an important opportunity for Afghans to make progress towards a negotiated political settlement.

“In this regard, we support the principle of responsible troop withdrawal in coordination with Afghan stake-holders. We also hope the U.S. will continue to urge the Afghan leaders to seize this historic opportunity for achieving a political settlement in Afghanistan,” the spokesperson remarked.

He said Pakistan had consistently reiterated that peace and stability in Afghanistan was in its interest. Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment for a peaceful, stable, united, democratic, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan, he added.

He viewed that a meaningful engagement of the international community for promoting reconstruction and economic development in the post-conflict Afghanistan is important for ensuring sustainable peace and stability.

The spokesperson said Pakistan believed that another key feature in the efforts for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan should be a time-bound and well-resourced plan for return of Afghan refugees to their homeland and their reintegration in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan will continue to work together with the international community in the efforts for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he added.