Faithful offering first Namaz-e-Taraweeh after sighting the moon of Holy Fasting month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak
APP68-130421 LAHORE: April 13- Faithful offering first Namaz-e-Taraweeh after sighting the moon of Holy Fasting month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch

ALSO READ  Faithful offering first Namaz-e-Taraweeh after sighting the moon of Holy Fasting month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR