Home Photos General Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: October 30 – Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farukh Habib and Deputy... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: October 30 – Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farukh Habib and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali cutting cake to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) at Clock Tower Chowk. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas Fri, 30 Oct 2020, 8:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-30 FAISALABAD: October 30 - Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farukh Habib and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali cutting cake to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) at Clock Tower Chowk. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP22-30 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 30 Volunteers distributing free food among the participants of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Saleem Rana RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CHINIOT: October 30 – A large number of people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).... LARKANA: October 30 Children people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by... LARKANA: October 30 Children people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by...