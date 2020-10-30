FAISALABAD: October 30 - Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farukh Habib and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali cutting cake to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) at Clock Tower Chowk. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: October 30  Volunteers distributing free food among the participants of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Saleem Rana

