Home Photos Feature Photos FAISALABAD: October 23 – An elderly vendor on his bicycle on the... PhotosFeature Photos FAISALABAD: October 23 – An elderly vendor on his bicycle on the way loaded with different items to attract the customers. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas Fri, 23 Oct 2020, 3:55 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-23 FAISALABAD: October 23 - An elderly vendor on his bicycle on the way loaded with different items to attract the customers. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP11-23 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: September 25 An elderly vendor sitting on the roadside of Islamabad Expressway while waiting for customers to sell balloons for livelihood. APP...