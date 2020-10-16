FAISALABAD: October 16 - A herd of buffaloes bathing in Rajbah Nasrana of Jhang Branch Canal near Chak No.54-JB Dhooddian. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP22-16 FAISALABAD: October 16 - A herd of buffaloes bathing in Rajbah Nasrana of Jhang Branch Canal near Chak No.54-JB Dhooddian. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP22-16

Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR