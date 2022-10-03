England cricket team captain Moeen Ali received trophy after winning the Twenty20 cricket series against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium.

APP34-021022 LAHORE: October 02 - England cricket team captain Moeen Ali received trophy after winning the Twenty20 cricket series against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP
APP35-021022 LAHORE: October 02 – England cricket team celebrates with trophy after winning the Twenty20 cricket series against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP

England player David Malan playing shot during the 7th Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Pakistani Cricket Spectators enjoying and watching the match during the 7th Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium.

England players Phil Salt and Dawid Malan during the Pakistan VS England 6th Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

England Player Moeen Ali playing a shot during the 5th Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

England player celebrated the wicket of Pakistan player Mohammad Nawaz run out by Ali during the 5th Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying match during the 5th Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium.

England player celebrated the wicket of Pakistan’s Captain Babar Azam wicket (catch Duckett ball Mark Wood) during the 5th Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium.

Shan Masood and Haris Rauf of Pakistan celebrates run out of England’s batsman Reece Topley during the 4th T20 between Pakistan and England at National Cricket Stadium.

England's Ben Duckett plays a shot during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the National Cricket Stadium.

Spectators enjoying match at National Cricket Stadium during the third Twenty 20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi along with Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja, watching the third Twenty 20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the National Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying at National Cricket Stadium during the 2nd T-20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England.

