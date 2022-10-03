PM thanks China for aid for flood victims in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said Pakistan was obliged to China for its help to flood victims in Pakistan and the total volume of Chinese aid had increased from 400 million RMB to 644 million RMB.



In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Our Chinese friends continue helping the flood victims in Pakistan. Total volume of aid has increased from 400 million RMB to 644 million RMB. We are deeply obliged to Chinese govt, CPC, Red Cross Society of China, sister provinces & People’s Liberation Army for the assistance.”