Enforcement officers Local Government TMA Town-2 Zeeshan Murtaza and Arbab Mir Alam Khan leading awareness walk against using plastic shopping bags at Warsak Road
APP29-180221 PESHAWAR: February 18 - Enforcement officers Local Government TMA Town-2 Zeeshan Murtaza and Arbab Mir Alam Khan leading awareness walk against using plastic shopping bags at Warsak Road. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum

