Home Photos Feature Photos Enforcement officers Local Government TMA Town-2 Zeeshan Murtaza and Arbab Mir Alam...PhotosFeature PhotosEnforcement officers Local Government TMA Town-2 Zeeshan Murtaza and Arbab Mir Alam Khan leading awareness walk against using plastic shopping bags at Warsak Road Thu, 18 Feb 2021, 11:18 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-180221 PESHAWAR: February 18 - Enforcement officers Local Government TMA Town-2 Zeeshan Murtaza and Arbab Mir Alam Khan leading awareness walk against using plastic shopping bags at Warsak Road. APP Photo by Shaheryar AnjumALSO READ Punjab Olympic, SBP approve elections of Mangal led Punjab Squash AssociationRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOREnforcement officers Local Government TMA Town-2 Zeeshan Murtaza and Arbab Mir Alam Khan giving awareness pamphlets to shopkeepers during awareness walk at Warsak RoadPunjab Olympic, SBP approve elections of Mangal led Punjab Squash AssociationProvincial Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah distributing health cards among members of Karachi Union Journalists during a ceremony organized...