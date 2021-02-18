A special labourer sorting bricks at a building material shop near Mohenjo-Daro Airport Road
APP28-180221 LARKANA: February 18 - A special labourer sorting bricks at a building material shop near Mohenjo-Daro Airport Road. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

ALSO READ  Personnel of Special Services Unit high alert on the security duty on the occasion of practice session of the PSL-6 at the National Stadium

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR