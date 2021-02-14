Home Photos Feature Photos Elderly farmers on their way along with herd of sheep at Selawali... PhotosFeature Photos Elderly farmers on their way along with herd of sheep at Selawali Road Sun, 14 Feb 2021, 11:15 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-140221 SARGODHA: February 14 Elderly farmers on their way along with herd of sheep at Selawali Road. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Woman shepherd taking sheep out for grazing at Miro Khan Bypass Road A shepherd guarding a herd of sheep in the city A shepherd guiding herd of sheep at greenbelt along Islamabad Expressway at Khanna Pul