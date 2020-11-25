Home Photos General Coverage Photos Deserving people gathered at Safaid Posh Dastarkhawan established at Toyota Show Road... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Deserving people gathered at Safaid Posh Dastarkhawan established at Toyota Show Road to provide free meal Wed, 25 Nov 2020, 7:35 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP39-251120 FAISALABAD: November 25 Deserving people gathered at Safaid Posh Dastarkhawan established at Toyota Show Road to provide free meal. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem APP39-251120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PESHAWAR: October 27 Police officials on the spot after bomb blast in the Masjid at Dir Colony at least 7 persons died and... PESHAWAR: October 27 Bomb Disposal Squad officials collecting evidence from the spot after bomb blast in the Masjid at Dir Colony at least... PESHAWAR: October 27 Rescue officials collecting evidence from the spot after bomb blast in the Masjid at Dir Colony at least 7 persons...