APP38-251120 FAISALABAD: November 25 - Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Labour MPA Shakeel Shahid awarding trophy to the winner of District Cycling Championship 2020 at Chak No.202-RB Gatti. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem
