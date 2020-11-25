Home Photos Feature Photos Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Labour MPA Shakeel Shahid awarding trophy to the... PhotosFeature Photos Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Labour MPA Shakeel Shahid awarding trophy to the winner of District Cycling Championship 2020 at Chak No.202-RB Gatti Wed, 25 Nov 2020, 7:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-251120 FAISALABAD: November 25 - Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Labour MPA Shakeel Shahid awarding trophy to the winner of District Cycling Championship 2020 at Chak No.202-RB Gatti. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem APP38-251120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MULTAN: November 08 – Players demonstrating their skills during District Vovinam Championship 2020 to mark with Iqbal Day celebrations at Sports Gymnasium. APP photo... MULTAN: November 08 – Players demonstrating their skills during District Vovinam Championship 2020 to mark with Iqbal Day celebrations at Sports Gymnasium. APP photo... MULTAN: November 08 – Players demonstrating their skills during District Vovinam Championship 2020 to mark with Iqbal Day celebrations at Sports Gymnasium. APP photo...