APP26-040321 FAISALABAD: March 04 - Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in a group photo with position holder students during district level competition under Punjab Talent Hunt Program 2021 at Faisalabad Arts Council. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
FAISALABAD: March 04 – Students participating in singing competition under Punjab Talent Hunt Program 2021 at Faisalabad Arts Council. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
FAISALABAD: March 04 – Students participating in a painting competition under Punjab Talent Hunt Program 2021 at Faisalabad Arts Council. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
FAISALABAD: March 04 – Ayesha Khan, a disable artist with both hands and feet participating in a painting competition under Punjab Talent Hunt Program 2021 at Faisalabad Arts Council. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

