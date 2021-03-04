Home Photos Feature Photos Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in a group photo with position holder students...PhotosFeature PhotosDeputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in a group photo with position holder students during district level competition under Punjab Talent Hunt Program 2021 at Faisalabad Arts Council Thu, 4 Mar 2021, 7:37 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-040321 FAISALABAD: March 04 - Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in a group photo with position holder students during district level competition under Punjab Talent Hunt Program 2021 at Faisalabad Arts Council. APP photo by Tasawar AbbasAPP29-040321FAISALABAD: March 04 – Students participating in singing competition under Punjab Talent Hunt Program 2021 at Faisalabad Arts Council. APP photo by Tasawar AbbasAPP27-040321FAISALABAD: March 04 – Students participating in a painting competition under Punjab Talent Hunt Program 2021 at Faisalabad Arts Council. APP photo by Tasawar AbbasAPP28-040321FAISALABAD: March 04 – Ayesha Khan, a disable artist with both hands and feet participating in a painting competition under Punjab Talent Hunt Program 2021 at Faisalabad Arts Council. APP photo by Tasawar AbbasALSO READ A view of hockey match played between Satellite Town and Sadiq Girls School teams at Bahawalpur StadiumRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORChairperson Board of Education Dr. Tayyaba Shaheen and Welfare Officer Babar Dogar, Director Sports and Education Board Roshan Zameer in a group photo with...Players participating in race during competition under Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad at Saeed Ajmal Academy at Jhang RoadDeputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali cutting ribbon to inaugurate New Dialysis Machine at the Kidney Center of the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ)