APP03-290121 RAWALPINDI: January 29 - Customers selecting and purchasing second-hand shoes displayed by roadside vendors at Ganj Mandi. APP photo by Abid Zia

A vendor displaying shoes to attract the customers at weekly bazaar

A vendor displaying and arranging shoes to attract customers at his roadside setup

FAISALABAD: November 10 – A vender displaying and arranging shoes to attract the customers at his roadside setup at Rajbah Road. APP photo by...