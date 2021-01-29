Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying free range chickens to attract customers at Chaklala Road PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying free range chickens to attract customers at Chaklala Road Fri, 29 Jan 2021, 4:15 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP02-290121 RAWALPINDI: January 29 - A vendor displaying free range chickens to attract customers at Chaklala Road. APP photo by Abid Zia APP02-290121 ALSO READ A vendor displaying and arranging different kind of seasonal fruits to attract the customers at weekly Jumma Bazaar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying and arranging different kind of seasonal fruits to attract the customers at weekly Jumma Bazaar A vendor displaying and arranging amlok to attract the customers outside weekly Jumma Bazaar A vendor displaying key chains to attract the customers at Royal Road