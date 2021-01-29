Home Photos Feature Photos A street vendor spreading the tunes through a flute while displaying flutes... PhotosFeature Photos A street vendor spreading the tunes through a flute while displaying flutes to attract customers at Raja Bazaar Fri, 29 Jan 2021, 4:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-290121 RAWALPINDI: January 29 - A street vendor spreading the tunes through a flute while displaying flutes to attract customers at Raja Bazaar. APP photo by Abid Zia APP04-290121 ALSO READ A vendor displaying free range chickens to attract customers at Chaklala Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying and arranging different kind of seasonal fruits to attract the customers at weekly Jumma Bazaar A vendor displaying and arranging amlok to attract the customers outside weekly Jumma Bazaar A vendor displaying key chains to attract the customers at Royal Road