Home Photos Feature Photos Customers purchasing vegetables from roadside vendor at Friday BazaarPhotosFeature PhotosCustomers purchasing vegetables from roadside vendor at Friday Bazaar Fri, 19 Feb 2021, 10:11 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP34-190221 MULTAN: February 19 - Customers purchasing vegetables from roadside vendor at Friday Bazaar. APP photo by Qasim GhauriALSO READ Customer being wore bangles from a roadside female vendor at Friday BazaarRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORCustomer being wore bangles from a roadside female vendor at Friday BazaarA large number of people purchasing domestic items from a vendor at Friday bazaar near Phulei CanalA women vendor preparing tea for customers at her roadside setup