Home Photos Feature Photos Ladies selecting and purchasing second hand clothes displayed by a roadside vendorPhotosFeature PhotosLadies selecting and purchasing second hand clothes displayed by a roadside vendor Fri, 19 Feb 2021, 10:09 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP33-190221 MULTAN: February 19 - Ladies selecting and purchasing second hand clothes displayed by a roadside vendor. APP photo by Qasim GhauriRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORLadies busy in preparing dung cakes to be used as fire fuelLadies busy in pasting dung cake on wallPeople busy in selecting and purchasing second hand clothes from roadside vendors