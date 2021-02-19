Home Photos Feature Photos Vendors busy in making flower garlands and displaying flower bouquet to attract...PhotosFeature PhotosVendors busy in making flower garlands and displaying flower bouquet to attract the customers at Chungi no 9 Fri, 19 Feb 2021, 10:15 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-190221 MULTAN: February 19 - Vendors busy in making flower garlands and displaying flower bouquet to attract the customers at Chungi no 9. APP photo by Qasim GhauriRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORVendors displaying corn combs to attract the customers in a marketVendors displaying flower garlands, baskets and bouquets to attract the customers at Flower MarketVendors displaying flower garlands, baskets and bouquets to attract the customers at Flower Market