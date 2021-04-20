Home Photos Feature Photos Crows picking food at roadside thrown by people as mercy PhotosFeature Photos Crows picking food at roadside thrown by people as mercy Tue, 20 Apr 2021, 7:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email HYDERABAD: April 20 Crows picking food at roadside thrown by people as mercy. APP photo by Farhan Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of kites picking meat pieces thrown by people as mercy A kite picking piece of meat thrown by people as mercy KARACHI: October 13 – Kites picking the meat pieces thrown by people as mercy at a roadside. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi