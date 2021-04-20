A herd of camels came from Cholistan desert to outskirts of Bahawalpur city is grazing at a grass field
Bahawalpur;p-04; A herd of camels came from Cholistan desert to outskirts of Bahawalpur city is grazing at a grass field. Hassan Bukhari Photographer APP Office Bahawalpur Date 20-04-2021

