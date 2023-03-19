PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Convener Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui with others leaders standing in respect of national anthem on the occasion of 39 Youm -e-Tasis at Bagh-e-Jinnah Sun, 19 Mar 2023, 12:10 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP42-180323 KARACHI: March 18 - Convener Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui with others leaders standing in respect of national anthem on the occasion of 39 Youm -e-Tasis at Bagh-e-Jinnah. APP/SDQ/FHA APP42-180323 KARACHI