Convener Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui with others leaders standing in respect of national anthem on the occasion of 39 Youm -e-Tasis at Bagh-e-Jinnah

Convener Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui with others leaders standing in respect of national anthem on the occasion of 39 Youm -e-Tasis at Bagh-e-Jinnah
APP42-180323 KARACHI: March 18 - Convener Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui with others leaders standing in respect of national anthem on the occasion of 39 Youm -e-Tasis at Bagh-e-Jinnah. APP/SDQ/FHA
Convener Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui with others leaders standing in respect of national anthem on the occasion of 39 Youm -e-Tasis at Bagh-e-Jinnah
APP42-180323 KARACHI

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR