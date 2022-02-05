Consultant Green Initiatives-Soni Jawari Centre for Public Policy, Miss Mehnaz is giving away certificates to the 1st batch internees of Chief Minister Internship Program

Consultant Green Initiatives-Soni Jawari Centre for Public Policy, Miss Mehnaz is giving away certificates to the 1st batch internees of Chief Minister Internship Program
APP17-050222 GILGIT: February 05 – Consultant Green Initiatives-Soni Jawari Centre for Public Policy, Miss Mehnaz is giving away certificates to the 1st batch internees of Chief Minister Internship Program.APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri
Consultant Green Initiatives-Soni Jawari Centre for Public Policy, Miss Mehnaz is giving away certificates to the 1st batch internees of Chief Minister Internship Program
APP17-050222 GILGIT:
Consultant Green Initiatives-Soni Jawari Centre for Public Policy, Miss Mehnaz is giving away certificates to the 1st batch internees of Chief Minister Internship Program
APP18-050222 GILGIT: February 05 – Coordinator Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Yasir Abbas giving away certificate to the 1st batch internees of Chief Minister Internship Program.APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

DG Rangers Punjab Major General Syed Asif Hussain giving certificates to the custom officers before burn drugs seized by custom officials at Wagah border to mark the International Custom Day

DG Rangers Punjab Major General Syed Asif Hussain giving certificates to the custom officers before burn drugs seized by custom officials at Wagah border...

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel distributing certificates among the participants in training program for ‘Shrimp of Farmers’ organized by Fisheries Development Board

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel distributing certificates among the participants in training program for ‘Shrimp of Farmers’ organized by Fisheries Development Board

Principal Vocational Training Institute Kot Momen Madam Rabia distributing certificates during one day master makeup course organized by Noor Institute of Arts

Balochistan Minister for Social welfare Mir Asadullah Baloch visiting at a book stall on the International Literacy Day at Boys Scouts in Quetta

Balochistan Minister for Social welfare Mir Asadullah Baloch visiting at a book stall on the International Literacy Day at Boys Scouts in Quetta

A group photo of participants of five-day training workshop on ''Cyber Network Security and how to avoid Online Harassment'' after getting certificates at Women University

A group photo of participants of five-day training workshop on ”Cyber Network Security and how to avoid Online Harassment” after getting certificates at Women...

Medical staff officials making certificates of COVID-19 according to NADRA verification for people after getting vaccination in Civil Hospital

Medical staff officials making certificates of COVID-19 according to NADRA verification for people after getting vaccination in Civil Hospital

Head of FDI Uzma Yaqoob along with Press Club President Raza-ur-Rehman distributing certificates among participants of information workshop at Press Club

Head of FDI Uzma Yaqoob along with Press Club President Raza-ur-Rehman distributing certificates among participants of information workshop at Press Club

Chief Executive Officer Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Asim Rauf awarding certificates among the participants during closing ceremony of Consultative Workshop on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)

Chief Executive Officer Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Asim Rauf awarding certificates among the participants during closing ceremony of Consultative Workshop on Antimicrobial...

Ex-DIG Riaz Ahmed Soomro distributing certificates among the participating students during speech competition to pay tribute the social services of late MNA Muhammad Ayaz Soomro on the eve of his 3rd death anniversary at Arts Council

Ex-DIG Riaz Ahmed Soomro distributing certificates among the participating students during speech competition to pay tribute the social services of late MNA Muhammad Ayaz...

Chief Collector Gull Rehman addressing during ceremony to mark the International Custom Day at Custom Office

Chief Collector Gull Rehman addressing during ceremony to mark the International Custom Day at Custom Office

Chief Collector Gull Rehman distributing certificates among custom personnel at Custom Office on the occasion of International Custom Day

Chief Collector Gull Rehman distributing certificates among custom personnel at Custom Office on the occasion of International Custom Day

Chief Collector Gull Rehman distributing certificates among custom personnel at Custom Office on the occasion of International Custom Day