Students of Royal Cambridge School wearing the Kashmiri flag mask during a rally in solidarity with Kashmiris on Kashmiri Solidarity Day Sat, 5 Feb 2022, 7:19 PM APP20-050222 HYDERABAD: February 04 – Students of Royal Cambridge School wearing the Kashmiri flag mask during a rally in solidarity with Kashmiris on Kashmiri Solidarity Day. APP photo by Akram Ali APP20-050222 HYDERABAD: APP19-050222 HYDERABAD: February 04 – Students of Royal Cambridge School participate in a rally "Solidarity with Kashmiris" on Kashmiri Solidarity Day. APP photo by Akram Ali APP21-050222 HYDERABAD: February 04 – Members of Pakistan Ex-service man Society participate in a rally in solidarity with Kashmiris in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, outside Press Club. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP22-050222 HYDERABAD February 04 – Female members of Pakistan Ex-service man Society participate in a rally in solidarity with Kashmiris in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, outside Press Club. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP23-050222 HYDERABAD: February 05 – Members of Islamic Council of International Human Right Society participate in a rally in solidarity with Kashmiris in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, outside Press Club. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP24-050222 HYDERABAD: February 05 – Members of Islamic Council of International Human Right Society participate in a rally in solidarity with Kashmiris in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, outside Press Club. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP25-050222 HYDERABAD: February 05 – Girls taking selfie with Kashmiri flag during rally in solidarity with Kashmiris in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, outside Press Club. APP photo by Farhan Khan