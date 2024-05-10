Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme, Ms Rubina Khalid, called on President Asif Ali Zardari, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme, Ms Rubina Khalid, called on President Asif Ali Zardari, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
APP33-100524 ISLAMABAD: May 10 – Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme, Ms Rubina Khalid, called on President Asif Ali Zardari, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme, Ms Rubina Khalid, called on President Asif Ali Zardari, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
APP33-100524
ISLAMABAD: May 10 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services