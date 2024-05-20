Incredible Pakistani Awards’ conferred on 9 Pakistanis in Dubai

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): PS events conferred the Incredible Pakistani Award upon nine outstanding Pakistanis, acknowledging their exceptional achievements across various categories.

The award conferring ceremony was held at the Pakistan Association Dubai, under the esteemed patronage of Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, the Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, with special guest Major Omer Mohammed Zubair Almarzooqi.

The Incredible Pakistani Awards united a diverse range of talents and achievers from the Pakistani community, showcasing the strength, perseverance, and passion of Pakistanis in the UAE.

The event was highly successful, honoring the remarkable contributions of Pakistanis living in the UAE and highlighting Pakistan’s rich culture and heritage in line with Quaid’s vision of unity, faith, and discipline.

A panel of esteemed judges, comprising Khalid Malik, Samina Nasir, Khalid Hussain Chaudhry, Amjad Ali, Dr. Noor Ul Sabah, Zubair Khan, and Yasmin Kanwal, carefully selected the awardees. Through their expertise and dedication, the most deserving individuals were recognized and honored.

Maqbool Ahmad Anjum, CEO of PS Events, expressed his gratitude, saying, “The Incredible Pakistani Awards have been an unforgettable evening. “We are honored to have showcased the remarkable achievements of our fellow Pakistanis and provided them with a platform for recognition. This event has celebrated our unity and served as a source of pride for our community.”

Yasmin Kanwal, Managing Director of PS Events, emphasized, “At PS Events, our goal is to promote a positive portrayal of Pakistan and to celebrate the diversity and talent within our community. The success of the Incredible Pakistani Awards highlights the cultural richness and impactful contributions of Pakistanis in the UAE.”

At the event, Atique Muhammad Ajmal delivered an impactful speech centered on themes of unity, faith, and discipline. Attendees also enjoyed a cultural Rubab performance by renowned artist Muhammad Tariq, featuring instrumental pieces representing all provinces of Pakistan, enhancing the cultural atmosphere of the evening.

The emcees (Masters of Ceremonies) of the event, RJ Tayyab Arshmaan and Munnaza Chaudhry, were honored with appreciation awards for their outstanding contributions.

The success of the event was made possible by the generous support of our sponsors: Champion Group, Perfect Realty, General Tec, Mike N Dad, Prima Care, RAKEZ, Al Ain Farms, Al Ain Water, Sparkle Metal, and Royal Box Sweets. PS Events extends sincere thanks to all sponsors, participants, and guests whose presence made the Incredible Pakistani Awards a memorable celebration of Pakistani excellence.

The awards winners included Khalil ur Rehman Buneri; Raja Abdul Ghafoor;Qadir Mehmood; Abdul Hadi Asakzai; Iqbal Kahloon; Iftikhar Hamdani; Chaudhry Abdul Waheed;Tahir Munir Tahir; Nasir Bangash and Fahad Asad.