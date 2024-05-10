Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Mohammed Ishaq Dar chairing the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Privatisation.

Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Mohammed Ishaq Dar chairing the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Privatisation.
APP29-100524 ISLAMABAD: May 10 – Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Mohammed Ishaq Dar chairing the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Privatisation.
Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Mohammed Ishaq Dar chairing the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Privatisation.
APP29-100524
ISLAMABAD: May 10 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services