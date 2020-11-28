Home Photos National Photos Chairman Dawood Hercules Hussain Dawood called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at... PhotosNational Photos Chairman Dawood Hercules Hussain Dawood called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Governor House Sat, 28 Nov 2020, 9:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-281120 KARACHI: November 28 - Chairman Dawood Hercules Hussain Dawood called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Governor House. APP Photo Saeed Qureshi APP30-281120 ALSO READ PTI Member Sindh Assembly Dewan Sachal called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Governor House RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A delegation of businessmen led by Ozair Essani CEO Essani Group of Companies in a meeting with President Dr. Arif Alvi at Governor House President Dr. Arif Alvi chairing follow-up meeting regarding katchi abadis at Governor House. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also present A group photograph of delegation of Insaf Welfare Wing Karachi Region with President Dr. Arif Alvi at Governor House