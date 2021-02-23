Cadets showing their skills during 29th Parents Day ceremony at Cadet College
APP56-230221 LARKANA: February 23 - Cadets showing their skills during 29th Parents Day ceremony at Cadet College. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP57-230221
LARKANA: February 23 – Cadets showing their skills during 29th Parents Day ceremony at Cadet College. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

ALSO READ  A view of table tennis final match between University of Sindh and MUET Jamshoro during Inter University HEC Table Tennis Championship 2021

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR