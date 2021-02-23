Home Photos General Coverage Photos Cadets showing their skills during 29th Parents Day ceremony at Cadet CollegePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosCadets showing their skills during 29th Parents Day ceremony at Cadet College Tue, 23 Feb 2021, 11:13 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP56-230221 LARKANA: February 23 - Cadets showing their skills during 29th Parents Day ceremony at Cadet College. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarAPP57-230221LARKANA: February 23 – Cadets showing their skills during 29th Parents Day ceremony at Cadet College. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarALSO READ A view of table tennis final match between University of Sindh and MUET Jamshoro during Inter University HEC Table Tennis Championship 2021RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORGOC Pano Aqil Garrison Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo giving away Champion Trophy to ZA Bhutto House on the eve of 29th Parents Day...Cadets showing their skills during 29th Parents Day ceremony at Cadet CollegeCadets performing march past during 29th Parents Day ceremony at Cadet College