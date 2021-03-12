Home Photos General Coverage Photos Begum Samina Alvi in group photo with the Citizens Foundations Head Tasleema...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosBegum Samina Alvi in group photo with the Citizens Foundations Head Tasleema Adams and other members during the exhibition to young artist Faraz Balagamwala who donated the paintings to the Citizens Foundations, KDA Chapter Fri, 12 Mar 2021, 10:00 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP63-120321 KARACHI: March 12 - Begum Samina Alvi in group photo with the Citizens Foundations Head Tasleema Adams and other members during the exhibition to young artist Faraz Balagamwala who donated the paintings to the Citizens Foundations, KDA Chapter. APPAPP63-120321