A view of Shahi Masjid Derawar, Shahi Masjid having 3 domes and 4 minarets is an exact replica of Moti Masjid at the Red Fort Delhi, India and built in 1844 AD. The entire structure is made up of white marble. The area is rich in archaeological artifacts associated with Ganweriwala, a vast but as-yet-unexcavated city of the Indus Valley Civilization