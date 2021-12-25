PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Archbishop Shaw addresses during the Christmas Day prayer to mark the Christmas celebrations at Fatima Church F-8. Sat, 25 Dec 2021, 6:08 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP07-251221 ISLAMABAD: December 25 - Archbishop Shaw addresses during the Christmas Day prayer to mark the Christmas celebrations at Fatima Church F-8. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP07-251221 ISLAMABAD: APP08-251221 ISLAMABAD: December 25 – A women receives Holy Communion during Christmas Day at Fatima Church F-8/4. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP09-251221 ISLAMABAD: December 25 – People offering prayer in Church during Christmas Day at Church F-8/4. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP10-251221 ISLAMABAD: December 25 – Archbishop addresses during the Christmas Day prayer to mark the Christmas celebrations at Church F-8/4. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP11-251221 ISLAMABAD: December 25 – Christian community attending religious rituals to mark the Christmas celebrations at Church F-8/4. APP photo by Saleem Rana