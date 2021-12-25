Archbishop Shaw addresses during the Christmas Day prayer to mark the Christmas celebrations at Fatima Church F-8.

Archbishop Shaw addresses during the Christmas Day prayer to mark the Christmas celebrations at Fatima Church F-8.
APP07-251221 ISLAMABAD: December 25 - Archbishop Shaw addresses during the Christmas Day prayer to mark the Christmas celebrations at Fatima Church F-8. APP photo by Saleem Rana
Archbishop Shaw addresses during the Christmas Day prayer to mark the Christmas celebrations at Fatima Church F-8.
APP07-251221 ISLAMABAD:
Archbishop Shaw addresses during the Christmas Day prayer to mark the Christmas celebrations at Fatima Church F-8.
APP08-251221 ISLAMABAD: December 25 – A women receives Holy Communion during Christmas Day at Fatima Church F-8/4. APP photo by Saleem Rana
Archbishop Shaw addresses during the Christmas Day prayer to mark the Christmas celebrations at Fatima Church F-8.
APP09-251221 ISLAMABAD: December 25 – People offering prayer in Church during Christmas Day at Church F-8/4. APP photo by Saleem Rana
Archbishop Shaw addresses during the Christmas Day prayer to mark the Christmas celebrations at Fatima Church F-8.
APP10-251221 ISLAMABAD: December 25 – Archbishop addresses during the Christmas Day prayer to mark the Christmas celebrations at Church F-8/4. APP photo by Saleem Rana
Archbishop Shaw addresses during the Christmas Day prayer to mark the Christmas celebrations at Fatima Church F-8.
APP11-251221 ISLAMABAD: December 25 – Christian community attending religious rituals to mark the Christmas celebrations at Church F-8/4. APP photo by Saleem Rana