Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly horse cart holder on the way loaded with thermocol sheets...PhotosFeature PhotosAn elderly horse cart holder on the way loaded with thermocol sheets on his horse cart during rain at GT Road Mon, 22 Mar 2021, 9:41 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-220321 PESHAWAR: March 22 – An elderly horse cart holder on the way loaded with thermocol sheets on his horse cart during rain at GT Road. APP Photo by Shaheryar AnjumALSO READ Vehicles on the way during rain that experienced the Twin CitiesRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of massive traffic jam during rain that experienced the Provincial Capital at HashtnagriAn elderly person on the way on his bicycle cover him with plastic sheet to protect from rain that experienced the Federal CapitalVehicles on the way during rain that experienced the Twin Cities