A vendor frying fish at his shop for customers during rainy weather in a local market at Firdoos area
APP24-220321 PESHAWAR: March 22 - A vendor frying fish at his shop for customers during rainy weather in a local market at Firdoos area. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum

ALSO READ  Shopkeepers arranging and displaying umbrellas to attract the customers in a local market

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR