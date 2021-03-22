Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor frying fish at his shop for customers during rainy weather...PhotosFeature PhotosA vendor frying fish at his shop for customers during rainy weather in a local market at Firdoos area Mon, 22 Mar 2021, 9:40 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-220321 PESHAWAR: March 22 - A vendor frying fish at his shop for customers during rainy weather in a local market at Firdoos area. APP Photo by Shaheryar AnjumALSO READ Shopkeepers arranging and displaying umbrellas to attract the customers in a local marketRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORShopkeepers arranging and displaying umbrellas to attract the customers in a local marketAn elderly labourer pulling hand cart loaded with utensil stands to deliver in a local market at Hussain AgahiCapital embraces healthiest day of year amid record low air pollutants