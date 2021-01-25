Home Photos Feature Photos An attractive night view of lights in Murree City PhotosFeature Photos An attractive night view of lights in Murree City Mon, 25 Jan 2021, 11:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-250121 MURREE: January 25 An attractive night view of lights in Murree City. APP photo by Abid Zia ALSO READ Visitors playing with snow during Snow Festival organized by Galliat Development Authority RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pakistan captain Babar Azam and South Africa captain Quinton de Kock pose with Pakistan-South Africa Test series trophy An attractive of view sunset over the skies of Federal Capital Visitors playing with snow during Snow Festival organized by Galliat Development Authority