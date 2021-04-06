Home Photos Feature Photos An artist busy in giving final touch of portrait of Quaid-e-Azad on... PhotosFeature Photos An artist busy in giving final touch of portrait of Quaid-e-Azad on wall in Provincial Capital Tue, 6 Apr 2021, 10:47 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-060421 LAHORE: April 06 - An artist busy in giving final touch of portrait of Quaid-e-Azad on wall in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An artisan busy in giving the final touches of the portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah along Islamabad Expressway A view of newly installed frame to be used for the portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Expressway An artist busy in preparing wooden sculptures during an online event organised by Punjab Small Industries Corporation at Davis Road